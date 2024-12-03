Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robert Sobukwe in his own words: new book shows the complexity of the formidable South African pan-Africanist leader’s views

By Emma Daitz, Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
The book Darkest Before Dawn, edited by Derek Hook and Leswin Laubscher, presents readers with a portrait of a formidable and principled figure in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid who has, so far, received less attention than he merits: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria escalation: Deadly attacks continue, healthcare and access compromised
~ Your personality changes when you speak another language, but that’s not always a bad thing
~ Canada: Abuse, Bias Against Immigration Detainees with Disabilities
~ South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil - what lessons can it learn?
~ View from The Hill: Paul Fletcher’s rant against the teals risks insulting voters the Liberals need to win
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Simon Birmingham on Liberal moderates, regrets, and Donald Trump
~ South Africa’s poverty relief grant should be increased rather than paid to be more people – economists explain why
~ With the world distracted by conflicts elsewhere, the Syrian civil war flares up again
~ Ugandan Disability Rights Mental Health Advocate Honored
~ November 20th: A day to celebrate and discuss Afro-Brazilians heritage and history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter