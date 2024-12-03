Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Abuse, Bias Against Immigration Detainees with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Canada’s immigration detention system discriminates against people with disabilities, including through widespread violations of their right to make crucial decisions about their own lives.Instead of supporting immigration detainees with disabilities make their own decisions, the country’s use of “designated representatives,” undermines their rights and dignity, often with dire consequences.If accommodations and supported decision-making cannot protect detainees’ legal capacity rights, they should be released from detention…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
