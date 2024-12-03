Tolerance.ca
South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil - what lessons can it learn?

By Laura Carvalho, Associate Professor of Economics, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
South Africa has taken over the presidency of the world’s premier economic forum, the G20, from Brazil. The G20 presidency operates on a troika system made up of the current, previous and next holders. The three members cooperate with one another in preparing for an annual summit. This means that South Africa will be working with Brazil and the US (2026 presidency).

The G20 members –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
