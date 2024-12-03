Tolerance.ca
What is Visanne, the endometriosis drug just added to the PBS?

By Nial Wheate, Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Macquarie University
The drug Visanne (also known as dienogest) is the first endometriosis treatment to be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in 30 years.

Endometriosis is a chronic and often debilitating condition, where tissue similar to that which normally lines the uterus grows in areas just outside the organ. It affects around one in seven Australian women and there is currently no cure.


