Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s poverty relief grant should be increased rather than paid to be more people – economists explain why

By Maya Goldman, Resesarcher, SALDRU, University of Cape Town
Brynde Kreft, Research assistant at The Mind and Behaviour Research Group, University of Oxford
Kate Orkin, Associate Professor in Economics and Public Policy, University of Oxford
Ntuthuko Hlela, Research Associate, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Asia Tenggara (J-PAL SEA)
South Africa’s unemployment rate stands at a staggering 33.5%, one of the highest in the world. Coupled with an alarming poverty rate – where more than half of the population lives on less than R1,558 (about US$88) a month – the socioeconomic landscape is dire.

The country’s social assistance system has been a critical tool in the fight…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
