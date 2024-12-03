With the world distracted by conflicts elsewhere, the Syrian civil war flares up again
By Mehmet Ozalp, Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation and Executive Member of Public and Contextual Theology, Charles Sturt University
Syria has fractured into three zones: Turkey-backed Sunni forces in the north, US-supported Kurdish forces in the northeast, and the Shiite-backed Assad government controlling the west and south.
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024