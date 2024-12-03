Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

November 20th: A day to celebrate and discuss Afro-Brazilians heritage and history

By Global Voices Brazil
2024 marks the first time Black Consciousness has been recognized as a national holiday in the country. It commemorates the death of Zumbi, leader of Palmares Quilombo, in the 17th century.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
