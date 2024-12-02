Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Disability rights: UN chief calls for amplified leadership roles to shape more inclusive future

Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, UN Secretary General António Guterres emphasised the crucial need to increase the leadership of persons with disabilities in addressing global challenges, as essential to shaping technological advances and policy decisions.


