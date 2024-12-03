Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: President al-Sisi must reject new asylum law which violates refugee rights

By Amnesty International
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi must not ratify the new asylum law approved by parliament, which, if enacted, would further undermine refugee rights in Egypt amid the ongoing crackdown on people seeking protection and safety in the country, Amnesty International said today. On 19 November 2024, Egypt’s parliament approved the country’s first asylum law, which restricts […] The post Egypt: President al-Sisi must reject new asylum law which violates refugee rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


