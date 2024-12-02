Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights chief calls on Georgian authorities to protect basic freedoms

The UN human rights chief on Monday urged Georgian authorities to respect and protect rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, following four nights of protests marred by violence.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes
~ AI without limits threatens public trust — here are some guidelines for preserving communications integrity
~ What is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham? And how did the Islamist group evolve into a key player in Syria’s civil war?
~ 97% of adult Australians have limited skills to verify information online – new report
~ Georgia: Protesters face arrests, abuse, and denial of fair trial rights
~ Midwives See Bigger Risks, and Bigger Role in Climate Crisis
~ World Court Considers Climate Change
~ Make President Biden’s Only Trip to Africa Count
~ Prominent Human Rights Lawyer Beaten in Cameroon
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter