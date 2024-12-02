Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes

By Nandita Basu, Professor and Tier I Canada Research Chair of Global Water Sustainability and Ecohydrology, University of Waterloo
Nancy Goucher, Knowledge Mobilization Specialist, University of Waterloo
Algal blooms are typically associated with summer weather but warmer winters caused by climate change are resulting in blooms appearing more frequently, and for longer periods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
