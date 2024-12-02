Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes
By Nandita Basu, Professor and Tier I Canada Research Chair of Global Water Sustainability and Ecohydrology, University of Waterloo
Nancy Goucher, Knowledge Mobilization Specialist, University of Waterloo
Algal blooms are typically associated with summer weather but warmer winters caused by climate change are resulting in blooms appearing more frequently, and for longer periods.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 2nd 2024