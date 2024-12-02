Tolerance.ca
AI without limits threatens public trust — here are some guidelines for preserving communications integrity

By Terry Flynn, Graduate Director and Associate Professor, Master of Communications Management Program, McMaster University
Alex Sévigny, Associate Professor, Department of Communication Studies and Media Arts, McMaster University
Clear guidelines for communicators’ use of generative AI, will help avoid an explosion of misleading information, the erosion of public trust and the misuse of personal data on an unprecedented scale.The Conversation


