Georgia: Protesters face arrests, abuse, and denial of fair trial rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the persistent and widespread use of unlawful force by police in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, after four consecutive nights of protests, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Georgian authorities must end their violent crackdown, which has inflicted physical, psychological and legal harm on those exercising their […] The post Georgia: Protesters face arrests, abuse, and denial of fair trial rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


