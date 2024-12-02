Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Midwives See Bigger Risks, and Bigger Role in Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of women travel during a heatwave for medical consultation to the only midwife who arrives from the mainland to Baba Island along the Karachi Harbor, Pakistan, June 11, 2024. © 2024 Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images The climate crisis is undermining the work of midwives around the world, according to a new survey of 74 midwives from more than 30 countries done by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM).The report highlights several hazards: from flooding and wildfires cutting communities off from midwives’ care, including deliveries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights chief calls on Georgian authorities to protect basic freedoms
~ Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes
~ AI without limits threatens public trust — here are some guidelines for preserving communications integrity
~ What is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham? And how did the Islamist group evolve into a key player in Syria’s civil war?
~ 97% of adult Australians have limited skills to verify information online – new report
~ Georgia: Protesters face arrests, abuse, and denial of fair trial rights
~ World Court Considers Climate Change
~ Make President Biden’s Only Trip to Africa Count
~ Prominent Human Rights Lawyer Beaten in Cameroon
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter