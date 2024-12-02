Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
World Court Considers Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, opens hearings into the legal obligations of countries with respect to combating climate change on December 2, 2024. © 2024 Peter Dejong/AP Photo Over the next two weeks, over 100 countries and international organizations will participate in hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague as part of historic proceedings on climate change.The ICJ, also known as the World Court, will consider states’ obligations under international law to address rising greenhouse gas emissions and…


© Human Rights Watch -
