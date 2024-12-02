Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Human Rights Lawyer Beaten in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
On November 27, gendarmes in Cameroon arrested and severely beat prominent human rights lawyer Richard Tamfu in the country’s largest city, Douala. The vicious assault fits a pattern of official attacks on lawyers, presumably designed to deter them from doing their job. Click to expand Image Leading Human Rights Lawyer Richard Tamfu at the hospital following beatings by gendarmes in Douala, Cameroon, November 2024. © 2024 Private On the day in question, three gendarmes came to arrest a client of Tamfu’s in the Bonaberi neighborhood. Tamfu told Human Rights Watch he was there to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights chief calls on Georgian authorities to protect basic freedoms
~ Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes
~ AI without limits threatens public trust — here are some guidelines for preserving communications integrity
~ What is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham? And how did the Islamist group evolve into a key player in Syria’s civil war?
~ 97% of adult Australians have limited skills to verify information online – new report
~ Georgia: Protesters face arrests, abuse, and denial of fair trial rights
~ Midwives See Bigger Risks, and Bigger Role in Climate Crisis
~ World Court Considers Climate Change
~ Make President Biden’s Only Trip to Africa Count
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter