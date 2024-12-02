Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia and the west are entering the ‘grey zone’ of warfare – and the oceans are a key battleground

By Basil Germond, Professor of International Security, Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Russia now has the right to target assets of nations that supply Ukraine with tactical missiles, after the US authorised the use of such weapons against targets deep into Russian territory.

So far Putin’s warning feel like a rhetorical escalation,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
~ The anatomy of a hot flush – and whether it can really make your head steam
~ How a scandal over sanitary pads is shaping feminist activism in China
~ COVID lockdowns affected adolescents’ brain structures, says research
~ Introducing the Oreshnik missile: Vladimir Putin’s not-so-secret weapon
~ Getting your child a smartphone or tablet for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know about security
~ Global plastic pollution talks have stalled – but a treaty is possible if countries can agree on these three things
~ Is ‘judicial activism’ skewing Treaty law – or are court critics the real radicals?
~ New research: 77% of LGBTQ young people have faced workplace sexual harassment
~ What does a human life cost – and is it ethical to price it? Jenny Kleeman asked a hitman, philanthropists and a life insurer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter