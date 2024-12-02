Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introducing the Oreshnik missile: Vladimir Putin’s not-so-secret weapon

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
The conflict in Ukraine has increased in its intensity with the firing of what Russia has claimed to be an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in late November. The missile carried six conventional warheards, which struck the city in an attack which the BBC reported lasted for about three hours, but caused limited damage on the ground.

A few days later, the Russian president said he would…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
