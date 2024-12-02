Global plastic pollution talks have stalled – but a treaty is possible if countries can agree on these three things
By Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy, University of Portsmouth
Samuel Winton, Postgraduate Researcher, University of Portsmouth
United Nations-backed talks for a global treaty to end plastic pollution wrapped up without an agreement in the early hours of Sunday December 1. A new round of talks is expected in mid-2025.
Negotiations foundered over a cap on plastic production, restrictions on the use of certain chemicals in plastics and financial support to help developing countries switch to less polluting business models. These are staunchly opposed by the “like-minded group” of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 2nd 2024