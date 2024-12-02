Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global plastic pollution talks have stalled – but a treaty is possible if countries can agree on these three things

By Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy, University of Portsmouth
Samuel Winton, Postgraduate Researcher, University of Portsmouth
United Nations-backed talks for a global treaty to end plastic pollution wrapped up without an agreement in the early hours of Sunday December 1. A new round of talks is expected in mid-2025.

Negotiations foundered over a cap on plastic production, restrictions on the use of certain chemicals in plastics and financial support to help developing countries switch to less polluting business models. These are staunchly opposed by the “like-minded group” of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
~ The anatomy of a hot flush – and whether it can really make your head steam
~ Russia and the west are entering the ‘grey zone’ of warfare – and the oceans are a key battleground
~ How a scandal over sanitary pads is shaping feminist activism in China
~ COVID lockdowns affected adolescents’ brain structures, says research
~ Introducing the Oreshnik missile: Vladimir Putin’s not-so-secret weapon
~ Getting your child a smartphone or tablet for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know about security
~ Is ‘judicial activism’ skewing Treaty law – or are court critics the real radicals?
~ New research: 77% of LGBTQ young people have faced workplace sexual harassment
~ What does a human life cost – and is it ethical to price it? Jenny Kleeman asked a hitman, philanthropists and a life insurer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter