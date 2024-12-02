Tolerance.ca
It’s possible to study teaching and have no real-time connections with lecturers or peers. But it can be ‘very lonely’

By Melissa Cain, Senior Lecturer in Inclusive Education and Arts Education, Australian Catholic University
Helen Sheehan, Lecturer, School of Education, Australian Catholic University
Sarah Taouk, Lecturer, School of Education, Australian Catholic University
Universities are offering teaching degrees that are fully online and without real-time connection to staff or other students. A new survey shows this can be an isolating way to learn.The Conversation


© The Conversation
