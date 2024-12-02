Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belgium Adopts Historic Law Against Sexual Exploitation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A chair inside of a sex worker's booth in Antwerp, Belgium, November 3, 2020. © 2020 Virginia Mayo/AP Photo A new Belgian law addressing sexual and labor exploitation came into force on December 1. The law follows years of human rights advocacy by community experts Utsopi, Violett, and Espace P, and responds to some of the worst forms of violence and discrimination faced by people who sell sexual services.First, the law provides access to social security for workers who sign employment contracts. Belgium decriminalized sex work in 2022, in line with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
