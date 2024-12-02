Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Authorities Suspend Three Rights Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Men in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Ethiopian authorities should immediately reverse the suspension of three independent human rights organizations and allow them to freely operate, Human Rights Watch said today. Ethiopia’s partners should publicly condemn the government’s latest attacks on civil society organizations.Since November 14, 2024, the Ethiopian Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO), a government body that oversees civil society groups, has issued suspension…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: UN experts call for ‘course correction’ as civilian deaths reach 6,000
~ The anatomy of a hot flush – and whether it can really make your head steam
~ Russia and the west are entering the ‘grey zone’ of warfare – and the oceans are a key battleground
~ How a scandal over sanitary pads is shaping feminist activism in China
~ COVID lockdowns affected adolescents’ brain structures, says research
~ Introducing the Oreshnik missile: Vladimir Putin’s not-so-secret weapon
~ Getting your child a smartphone or tablet for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know about security
~ Global plastic pollution talks have stalled – but a treaty is possible if countries can agree on these three things
~ Is ‘judicial activism’ skewing Treaty law – or are court critics the real radicals?
~ New research: 77% of LGBTQ young people have faced workplace sexual harassment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter