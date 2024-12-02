Tolerance.ca
Why sending a belated gift is not as bad as you probably think − and late is better than never

By Rebecca Walker Reczek, Professor of Marketing, The Ohio State University
Cory Haltman, Ph.D. Candidate in Marketing, The Ohio State University
Grant Donnelly, Assistant Professor of Marketing, The Ohio State University
If finding the right present and making sure the recipient gets it on time leaves you feeling anxious, you’re not alone. More than half of Americans say that gift-giving stresses them out.

Concerns about on-time delivery are so common that people share holiday deadlines for each shipping service. And in the event that you can't meet these deadlines, there are now…The Conversation


