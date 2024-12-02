Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do Mom and Dad really know what’s best? A psychologist explains why kids see their parents as bossier than they are

By Annie Pezalla, Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology, Macalester College
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why do my parents always act like they know best? – Taliyah, age 12, Gwinnett, Georgia

Nobody likes getting bossed around, but your parents’ bossiness is probably well-intentioned.

As a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a sluggish Europe, Poland stands out and is aiming to become a key player
~ Tiff Massey’s ‘7 Mile & Livernois’ exhibition isn’t just about a neighborhood – it’s a tribute to Black Detroit
~ Why sending a belated gift is not as bad as you probably think − and late is better than never
~ Tip pressure might work in the moment, but customers are less likely to return
~ Dozens of cyclists and pedestrians are killed each year in Philly − an injury epidemiologist explains how to better protect bike lanes, slow drivers down and reduce collisions
~ US attorney general’s professionalism can protect Americans’ privacy, former federal judge explains
~ Music can change how you feel about the past
~ The apocalypse that wasn’t: AI was everywhere in 2024’s elections, but deepfakes and misinformation were only part of the picture
~ Vaccines can put an end to HIV – African governments must take the lead in developing them
~ ‘Forever chemicals’ are polluting African waters: Lake Victoria, South Africa’s Vaal and Kenya’s Nairobi rivers are hotspots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter