Human Rights Observatory

Vaccines can put an end to HIV – African governments must take the lead in developing them

By Glenda Gray, Distinguished Professor, Infectious Disease and Oncology Research Institute, Faculty of Heath Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Executive Director Perinatal HIV Research Unit, Chief Scientific Officer,, South African Medical Research Council
Asa Tapley, Acting Instructor (University of Washington), Research Associate (Fred Hutch Cancer Center), Honorary Senior Lecturer (University of Cape Town), University of Washington
HIV remains a major global public health challenge.

Nowhere is this more evident than in southern and eastern Africa, where the majority of people living with HIV reside. Here new HIV infections remain alarmingly high despite significant advances in prevention and treatment.

In South Africa, an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
