Human Rights Observatory

‘Forever chemicals’ are polluting African waters: Lake Victoria, South Africa’s Vaal and Kenya’s Nairobi rivers are hotspots

By Patrick Ssebugere, Senior lecturer, Department of Chemistry, Makerere University
Ashirafu Miiro, PhD candidate, Rhodes University
Nelson Odume, Associate professor, Rhodes University
Every week seems to bring a new report about where “forever chemicals” have been found: in soil, drinking water, our bodies and marine animals. Their proper scientific name is perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). But they’re more commonly called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
