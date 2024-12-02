Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pardon who? Hunter Biden case renews ethical debate over use and limits of peculiar presidential power

By Scott Davidson, Professor of Philosophy, West Virginia University
The decision by President Joe Biden to pardon his son, Hunter, despite previously suggesting he would not do so, has reopened debate over the use of the presidential pardon.

Hunter Biden will be spared potential jail time not simply over his convictions for gun and tax offenses, but…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a sluggish Europe, Poland stands out and is aiming to become a key player
~ Tiff Massey’s ‘7 Mile & Livernois’ exhibition isn’t just about a neighborhood – it’s a tribute to Black Detroit
~ Why sending a belated gift is not as bad as you probably think − and late is better than never
~ Tip pressure might work in the moment, but customers are less likely to return
~ Dozens of cyclists and pedestrians are killed each year in Philly − an injury epidemiologist explains how to better protect bike lanes, slow drivers down and reduce collisions
~ US attorney general’s professionalism can protect Americans’ privacy, former federal judge explains
~ Do Mom and Dad really know what’s best? A psychologist explains why kids see their parents as bossier than they are
~ Music can change how you feel about the past
~ The apocalypse that wasn’t: AI was everywhere in 2024’s elections, but deepfakes and misinformation were only part of the picture
~ Vaccines can put an end to HIV – African governments must take the lead in developing them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter