Alberta’s proposed Fairness and Safety in Sport Act is anything but fair
By Celeste Pang, Assistant Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Gio Dolcecore, Assistant Professor, Social Work, Mount Royal University
Marty Clark, Assistant Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Health and Physical Education, Mount Royal University
The Alberta government, led by Premier Danielle Smith, recently tabled three bills that, if passed, could restrict the rights of transgender people in the province. These proposed policies are not only anti-trans but anti-evidence.
One of these is Bill 29, the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act. If passed, it would require school boards, post-secondary…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 2nd 2024