Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CrossFit: popular workout regime may decrease need for prescription drugs – new research

By Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Though CrossFit is often seen as a sport for the super fit, that shouldn’t put you off from trying it. CrossFit is designed to be accessible to everyone, with scalable workouts suited for all ages and abilities, embodying its principle that the needs of elite athletes and beginners differ only by intensity, not kind. By combining strength and aerobic exercise, CrossFit can be an effective way of improving functional fitness, muscle strength and cardiovascular health.

But if that’s not enough…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Proposed changes to laws on primary and secondary education in North Macedonia leave space for discrimination, experts warn
~ The government’s response to the royal commission into veteran suicide gets a lot right – but makes a couple of missteps
~ Assisted Dying: how MPs voted and what it tells us about ‘cross-party consensus’
~ Why do the UK’s net migration numbers keep being revised – and can we trust the data?
~ Trump may cancel Nasa’s powerful SLS Moon rocket – here’s what that would mean for Elon Musk and the future of space travel
~ Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets
~ How big tobacco firms are using e-cigarettes to try to improve their image
~ Five speculative novels that can help to understand our relationship with soil
~ Ukraine war: 10% of Chinese people are willing to boycott Russian goods over invasion – new study
~ Nigeria: Amnesty International petitions ICC judges to end Prosecutor’s delaying of justice for atrocity crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter