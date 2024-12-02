Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How big tobacco firms are using e-cigarettes to try to improve their image

By Iona Fitzpatrick, Research Associate, University of Bath
The global tobacco industry is still big business, worth around £730 billion a year. This may seem strange for a product known to have caused more than 200 million deaths in the last 30 years.

But people continue to smoke. And newer products like e-cigarettes have allowed the industry to diversify its range – and expand its appeal.

Big tobacco…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
