Ukraine war: 10% of Chinese people are willing to boycott Russian goods over invasion – new study

By Barbara Yoxon, Lecturer in International Politics, Lancaster University
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the Chinese government has been criticised for its refusal to condemn the war. In 2024, the economic and diplomatic relationship between the two nations appears stronger than ever.

Because of strict censorship and repression imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), it is difficult to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
