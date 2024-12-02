Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Amnesty International petitions ICC judges to end Prosecutor’s delaying of justice for atrocity crimes

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International today submitted a legal filing to the Pre-Trial Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on behalf of several victims’ networks, to request an end to the ICC Prosecutor’s indefinite and unfathomable delay to the start of the court’s investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Nigeria. In December 2020, the […] The post Nigeria: Amnesty International petitions ICC judges to end Prosecutor’s delaying of justice for atrocity crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Proposed changes to laws on primary and secondary education in North Macedonia leave space for discrimination, experts warn
~ The government’s response to the royal commission into veteran suicide gets a lot right – but makes a couple of missteps
~ Assisted Dying: how MPs voted and what it tells us about ‘cross-party consensus’
~ Why do the UK’s net migration numbers keep being revised – and can we trust the data?
~ Trump may cancel Nasa’s powerful SLS Moon rocket – here’s what that would mean for Elon Musk and the future of space travel
~ Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets
~ CrossFit: popular workout regime may decrease need for prescription drugs – new research
~ How big tobacco firms are using e-cigarettes to try to improve their image
~ Five speculative novels that can help to understand our relationship with soil
~ Ukraine war: 10% of Chinese people are willing to boycott Russian goods over invasion – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter