Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Volkswagen’s China Joint Venture to Exit Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A plant operated by a subsidiary of SAIC-Volkswagen on the outskirts of Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on April 22, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Volkswagen’s decision last week to cease operations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region after 12 years is significant, though long overdue.The German automaker’s exit demonstrates the near impossibility of operating responsibly in a region where the Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity, and subjecting Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Proposed changes to laws on primary and secondary education in North Macedonia leave space for discrimination, experts warn
~ The government’s response to the royal commission into veteran suicide gets a lot right – but makes a couple of missteps
~ Assisted Dying: how MPs voted and what it tells us about ‘cross-party consensus’
~ Why do the UK’s net migration numbers keep being revised – and can we trust the data?
~ Trump may cancel Nasa’s powerful SLS Moon rocket – here’s what that would mean for Elon Musk and the future of space travel
~ Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets
~ CrossFit: popular workout regime may decrease need for prescription drugs – new research
~ How big tobacco firms are using e-cigarettes to try to improve their image
~ Five speculative novels that can help to understand our relationship with soil
~ Ukraine war: 10% of Chinese people are willing to boycott Russian goods over invasion – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter