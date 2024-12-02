Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Booking a summer holiday deal? Beware ‘drip pricing’ and other tactics to make you pay more than you planned

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
There’s no specific ban on adding fees to an advertised price before checkout – also known as drip pricing. But the practice can fall foul of laws that prohibit misleading conduct.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art brings us the most exciting and original art of our region
~ Guinea: Rights at Risk as Promised Transition Derails
~ ICC: Member States Should Act to Protect Justice
~ Egypt: Education Restricted for Refugees
~ Indigenous women are dying violent, preventable deaths. Endless inquiries won’t help unless we act
~ ‘The social engineering of shame’: Rick Morton’s Mean Streak exposes the populism behind the unlawful robodebt scheme
~ Privatisation by stealth: changes to education in NZ opening the door to private interests
~ Astronomers have pinpointed the origin of mysterious repeating radio bursts from space
~ Cheaper housing and better transport? What you need to know about Australia’s new National Urban Policy
~ How can Australia actually keep young people off social media and porn sites? A new trial will test 3 options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter