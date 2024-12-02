Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Rights at Risk as Promised Transition Derails

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Poster of Gen. Mamady Doumbouya in Conakry's streets, Guinea, September 2024  © 2024 Human Rights Watch The military authorities in Guinea have cracked down on the opposition, media, and peaceful dissent, and have failed to keep their promises to restore civilian rule by December 2024.When Gen. Mamady Doumbouya overthrew his autocratic predecessor, Alpha Condé, he pledged to rebuild the state, respect human rights, and deliver justice. But his government has largely continued killing, intimidating, and silencing critics.Guinean authorities should respect people’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
