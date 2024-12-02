Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Member States Should Act to Protect Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © 2021 AP Photo/Peter Dejong Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should support the court against efforts to undermine its global mandate.The court has been under extreme pressure since ICC judges issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders as well as a Hamas official in the Palestine investigation.Member countries should make a commitment during their annual meeting to fulfill their obligation to execute the court’s arrest warrants, regardless of whom they target.(The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
