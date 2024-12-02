Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Education Restricted for Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese students attend a class at a school teaching Sudanese curriculum, in Giza, Egypt, September 23, 2024. © 2024 Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters (Beirut) – Tens of thousands of refugee and asylum-seeking children in Egypt are out of school, in many cases due to significant bureaucratic registration barriers and a lack of free, publicly available education, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately remove the barriers keeping refugee and asylum-seeking children out of school, and international partners should urgently support humanitarian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
