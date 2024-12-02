Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cheaper housing and better transport? What you need to know about Australia’s new National Urban Policy

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Imagine a city where everyone can afford a safe home, reach work or school without long, stressful commutes, and enjoy green parks and clean air.

This is Anthony Albanese’s decade-long vision for Australia’s cities after last week’s release of the new National Urban Policy (NUP).

As Transport and Infrastructure Minister in 2011, he introduced Our Cities, Our Future.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The social engineering of shame’: Rick Morton’s Mean Streak exposes the populism behind the unlawful robodebt scheme
~ Privatisation by stealth: changes to education in NZ opening the door to private interests
~ Astronomers have pinpointed the origin of mysterious repeating radio bursts from space
~ How can Australia actually keep young people off social media and porn sites? A new trial will test 3 options
~ Many people don’t measure their blood pressure properly at home – here’s how to get accurate readings
~ The Journey of the Esperanto Movement in Nepal over the past eight decades
~ Under-16 social media ban supported by 77% as economic sentiment lifts
~ A $13 billion, 30-year flop: landmark study reveals stark failure to halt Murray-Darling River decline
~ Australia has long aligned with the US on sanctions. With Trump’s return, this is an increasingly dangerous approach
~ For richer, but not for poorer: how Australia’s mental health system fails those most in need
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter