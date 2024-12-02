Many people don’t measure their blood pressure properly at home – here’s how to get accurate readings
By Niamh Chapman, Senior Research Fellow, Hypertension and Patient Engagement, University of Sydney
Dean Picone, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Eleanor Clapham, PhD candidate, School of Health and Medicine, University of Tasmania
Busting for the toilet? Having a full bladder can raise your blood pressure. So make sure you go before you take a reading.
