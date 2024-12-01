For richer, but not for poorer: how Australia’s mental health system fails those most in need
By Joanne Enticott, Associate Professor, Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation, Monash University
Graham Meadows, Professor of Adult Psychiatry, Monash University
Sebastian Rosenberg, Fellow, Centre for Mental Health Research, Australian National University
Most Australians might expect more mental health services to be delivered to those who need them the most, which would be many in the lowest income areas. We found the opposite occurs.
- Sunday, December 1st 2024