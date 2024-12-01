Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For richer, but not for poorer: how Australia’s mental health system fails those most in need

By Joanne Enticott, Associate Professor, Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation, Monash University
Graham Meadows, Professor of Adult Psychiatry, Monash University
Sebastian Rosenberg, Fellow, Centre for Mental Health Research, Australian National University
Most Australians might expect more mental health services to be delivered to those who need them the most, which would be many in the lowest income areas. We found the opposite occurs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A $13 billion, 30-year flop: landmark study reveals stark failure to halt Murray-Darling River decline
~ Australia has long aligned with the US on sanctions. With Trump’s return, this is an increasingly dangerous approach
~ ‘I felt lost’: immigrant parents want more support to help their children go to uni
~ NZ’s gas shortage was not caused by the offshore exploration ban – but it was still a flawed policy
~ ‘Girl’ thrillers have been eclipsed by the antiheroines of sad-girl lit. But character-driven, nail-biting crime is here to stay
~ Aussie drag, career vampires and a bloody game of hide and seek: what we’re watching in December
~ ‘Everything is Country’: these 4 projects blend First Nations knowledge and science to rewrite our understanding of the past
~ India: Environmental racism enabled forty years of injustice for survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy
~ How Canada can lead the way on human security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond
~ How Lee Miller’s photos remind us of war’s destructive brutality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter