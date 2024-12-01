‘I felt lost’: immigrant parents want more support to help their children go to uni
By Rayan Merkbawi, Lecturer, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Bronwen Dalton, Professor, Head of Department of Management, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Ece Kaya, Senior lecturer in management, University of Technology Sydney
Rachel Wilson, Professor of Social Impact, University of Technology Sydney
One of the Albanese government’s top priorities in education is to see more Australians graduating from university.
It has set a target of 80% of the workforce having a university degree or TAFE qualification by 2050, up from 60% today.
A key part of this will be
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 1st 2024