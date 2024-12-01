Tolerance.ca
‘Girl’ thrillers have been eclipsed by the antiheroines of sad-girl lit. But character-driven, nail-biting crime is here to stay

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
‘Girl’ thrillers may be gone … but true psychological thrillers, with their twists tied to deep characterisation, endure. New novels by Paula Hawkins, Jacqueline Bublitz and Inga Simpson pass the test.The Conversation


© The Conversation
