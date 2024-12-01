Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Environmental racism enabled forty years of injustice for survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy

By Amnesty International
For the past four decades, a woefully inadequate and callous response towards the victims and survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy have been enabled by environmental racism, Amnesty International said today on the 40th anniversary of one of the world’s worst industrial disasters. Forty years ago, a deadly gas leak from a pesticide plant in […] The post India: Environmental racism enabled forty years of injustice for survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canada can lead the way on human security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond
~ How Lee Miller’s photos remind us of war’s destructive brutality
~ Canada must turn its impressive biodiversity protection goals into real actions
~ Scroll less, connect more: A new study shows how to make social media work for you
~ Canadian news media are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, but will they win?
~ 960 million dirty diapers are a big waste problem – what can be done with them
~ Child support in South Africa: mothers speak about the struggle to get fathers to pay in a system rigged against women
~ Five things you should know about the HIV epidemic
~ Bringing ‘Pateh’ to the world: Sara Qashghai’s artistic reinterpretation of Iranian needlework
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure – where we stand now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter