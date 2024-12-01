Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian news media are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, but will they win?

By Robert Diab, Professor, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University
A group of Canadian news media companies are suing OpenAI for using their content, claiming that it is not covered under copyright exemptions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canada can lead the way on human security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond
~ How Lee Miller’s photos remind us of war’s destructive brutality
~ Canada must turn its impressive biodiversity protection goals into real actions
~ Scroll less, connect more: A new study shows how to make social media work for you
~ 960 million dirty diapers are a big waste problem – what can be done with them
~ Child support in South Africa: mothers speak about the struggle to get fathers to pay in a system rigged against women
~ Five things you should know about the HIV epidemic
~ Bringing ‘Pateh’ to the world: Sara Qashghai’s artistic reinterpretation of Iranian needlework
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure – where we stand now
~ Mental health and HIV in teens: Strategies to end stigma and discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter