Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child support in South Africa: mothers speak about the struggle to get fathers to pay in a system rigged against women

By G. Nokukhanya Ndhlovu, Centre for Social Development in Africa, Faculty of Humanities, University of Johannesburg
Child maintenance – the duty to support a child – is more than a right. It ensures children have their basic needs met. It also means single mothers don’t have to shoulder the responsibility of parenthood alone, which can deepen their poverty.

Despite the persistent gender wage gap, in 2023, 42.3% of South African households…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 960 million dirty diapers are a big waste problem – what can be done with them
~ Five things you should know about the HIV epidemic
~ Bringing ‘Pateh’ to the world: Sara Qashghai’s artistic reinterpretation of Iranian needlework
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure – where we stand now
~ Mental health and HIV in teens: Strategies to end stigma and discrimination
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure - where we stand now
~ Global: FIFA produces whitewash of Saudi Arabia World Cup bid and ignores own report to provide compensation for migrant workers in Qatar
~ Georgian police crack down on pro-EU demonstrators after halting EU membership bid ‘until 2028’
~ Australian printmaker Ruth Faerber has died aged 102. She never stopped making art
~ Kin t'anik in na'tsil t'aan yéetel ka'anal óolil. The roots of my Mayan language
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter