Five things you should know about the HIV epidemic
By Nomathemba Chandiwana, Chief Scientific Officer, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation and Senior Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Linda-Gail Bekker, Professor of medicine and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town
Aids was first identified 40 years ago: these are the game changers that have revolutionised treatment – and the obstacles that remain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 1st 2024