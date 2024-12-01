Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bringing ‘Pateh’ to the world: Sara Qashghai’s artistic reinterpretation of Iranian needlework

By Omid Memarian
Collaborating with local artisans, Qashghai expresses her emotions and social concerns through thread, combining personal narratives with traditional techniques and bringing Pateh into the global art scene.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure – where we stand now
~ Mental health and HIV in teens: Strategies to end stigma and discrimination
~ HIV: there’s hope for a cure - where we stand now
~ Global: FIFA produces whitewash of Saudi Arabia World Cup bid and ignores own report to provide compensation for migrant workers in Qatar
~ Georgian police crack down on pro-EU demonstrators after halting EU membership bid ‘until 2028’
~ Australian printmaker Ruth Faerber has died aged 102. She never stopped making art
~ Kin t'anik in na'tsil t'aan yéetel ka'anal óolil. The roots of my Mayan language
~ ‘The Sky Above Zenica’: A symbol of the fight against pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ How tech companies enable censorship in Vietnam
~ Cool water from the deep could protect pockets of the Great Barrier Reef into the 2080s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter