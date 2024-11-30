Mental health and HIV in teens: Strategies to end stigma and discrimination
By Nelsensius Klau Fauk, Researcher, public health, Torrens University Australia
Aasha Rose, PhD Candidate, University of Southern Queensland, Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
This article commemorates World AIDS Day on December 1.
The UNAIDS report shows that Indonesia recorded 540,000 HIV cases as of 2023. That year saw a record high of 57,299 new HIV cases, with 5.5% (3,151) of these cases affecting adolescents aged 15-19.
Adolescents…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, November 30, 2024