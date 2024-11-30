Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health and HIV in teens: Strategies to end stigma and discrimination

By Nelsensius Klau Fauk, Researcher, public health, Torrens University Australia
Aasha Rose, PhD Candidate, University of Southern Queensland, Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
This article commemorates World AIDS Day on December 1.

The UNAIDS report shows that Indonesia recorded 540,000 HIV cases as of 2023. That year saw a record high of 57,299 new HIV cases, with 5.5% (3,151) of these cases affecting adolescents aged 15-19.

Adolescents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
