Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: FIFA produces whitewash of Saudi Arabia World Cup bid and ignores own report to provide compensation for migrant workers in Qatar

By Amnesty International
Reacting to FIFA’s evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2034 men’s World Cup, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport, said: “As expected, FIFA’s evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid is an astonishing whitewash of the country’s atrocious human rights record. There are no meaningful commitments that will prevent workers from […] The post Global: FIFA produces whitewash of Saudi Arabia World Cup bid and ignores own report to provide compensation for migrant workers in Qatar appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgian police crack down on pro-EU demonstrators after halting EU membership bid ‘until 2028’
~ Australian printmaker Ruth Faerber has died aged 102. She never stopped making art
~ Kin t'anik in na'tsil t'aan yéetel ka'anal óolil. The roots of my Mayan language
~ ‘The Sky Above Zenica’: A symbol of the fight against pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ How tech companies enable censorship in Vietnam
~ Cool water from the deep could protect pockets of the Great Barrier Reef into the 2080s
~ How education in the US has been weaponised against Native Americans
~ UN rights office urges Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid as winter sets in
~ Getting Britain to work without blaming ‘scroungers’ – can Starmer change the narrative?
~ Ungrateful electorates: Trump’s win shows why voters don’t always reward success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter