Human Rights Observatory

Kin t'anik in na'tsil t'aan yéetel ka'anal óolil. The roots of my Mayan language

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Carlos Chi works to strengthen the Mayan worldview and language. Through play, he seeks to encourage the children of his community to research, write, and explore their creativity in their native language.


© Global Voices -
